By Lauren Casey
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Skyline


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia skyline had a hazy and foggy look throughout the day Tuesday. That is because of smoke from over 25 wildfires that are burning more than 1,000 miles away in central Canada on the boarder of Manitoba and Ontario.

credit: CBS3

The smoke made its way to the Delaware Valley because when the smoke particles from the fires rose up thousands of feet in the atmosphere, coupled with strong horizontal winds, the particles were transported to our area.

credit: CBS3

Watch the video to hear from Eyewitness News meteorologist Lauren Casey for more on how long the smoke could linger.

