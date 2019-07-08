  • CBS 3On Air

MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) – After Superstorm Sandy whacked New Jersey, most shore towns had to build or rebuild protective sand dunes. But three areas got a pass. That could change soon.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tells The Associated Press it will study whether dunes need to be built in places where they don’t exist now.

Nearly seven years after Sandy, Manasquan and Belmar do not have dunes protecting their coast. And a privately owned part of Point Pleasant Beach, owned by Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, negotiated a deal with state and federal officials to build its own steel retaining wall under the sand in return for not having a dune.

The Army Corps will begin a study in October, carrying out a request the state Department of Environmental Protection made in 2015.

