By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Upper Darby News


UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A 20-year-old woman allegedly set a property she was evicted from on fire, then bragged to the homeowner about it. Officials say Tracey Davis was evicted from the property located at 34 North Keystone Ave. and just after midnight on July 7, set it on fire.

She is wanted for arson and other related charges.

Upper Darby Police tweeted asking for information on their “firebug.”

The extent of the damages to the property are unclear at this time.

