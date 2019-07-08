  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chick-fil-A, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chick-fil-A is offering customers free chicken Tuesday but there’s a catch — you must dress up as a cow. The deal comes as part of the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day celebrations.

Adult customers who dress up in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entree including the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours.

Children can receive a free breakfast entree during breakfast hours or free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.

The celebration runs from the time the restaurant opens through 7 p.m.

Credit: Chick-fil-A

For a full list of redeemable menu items or cow costume inspiration, click here.

