PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chick-fil-A is offering customers free chicken Tuesday but there’s a catch — you must dress up as a cow. The deal comes as part of the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day celebrations.
Adult customers who dress up in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entree including the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours.
Children can receive a free breakfast entree during breakfast hours or free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.
The celebration runs from the time the restaurant opens through 7 p.m.
For a full list of redeemable menu items or cow costume inspiration, click here.