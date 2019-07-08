Comments
CHESTNUT HILL, Pa (CBS) — ‘Love Island’ is coming to the United States. The cast has been announced and among those looking for love is a Chestnut Hill native.
Twenty-five-year-old Alexandra Stewart, who went to Gwynedd Mercy and Penn State, will be joining 11 other contestants looking to find love.
The matchmaking begins as a group of single islanders pair up every few days, and those who are not coupled could be “dumped” off of the island. Contestants are also competing for the hearts of viewers who will ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will have the chance to walk away with love and the cash prize.
‘Love Island’ premieres on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS3.