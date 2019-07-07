



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re looking to rescue a cat – or even add a second pet to your household – choosing the right cat at the shelter is a must. You just don’t go with their coloring, their hair color or even just how cute they are.

You really have to speak with the volunteers because they know the cats’ temperament and you know your household. When you put those two things together, that’s when you find the perfect match with a cat.

One thing to remember is, you cannot force a cat – as cute as they may be – to be a lap cat. Each cat has a petting tolerance and if you go past it, you’ll run the risk of getting bitten or scratched. Cats will warn you by switching their tails, for example.

With a cat, you cannot force anything. Experts say behaviorists can help you with your cat too.

When it comes to adding a second cat to the household, experts say it’s important to know how your first cat interacts with others before acting.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. It’s open every day except Wednesday. For the hours, click here.

Watch the video above for more tips on choosing the right cat at the shelter.