



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Surveillance cameras captured the chaos after the son of outgoing Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams and another man were gunned down on Friday night. The double shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of North 16th Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say a 37-year-old man died at an area hospital after he was shot multiple times. His identity was not released.

A spokesperson from the Philadelphia’s Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the second victim is 40-year-old Jewell Williams Jr., who’s currently in critical condition.

“Sheriff Williams is obviously very upset and concerned for his son and says this is just the latest tragic example of the gun violence epidemic in our city,” the spokesperson said.

Witnesses described the scene at 16th and West Clearfield Streets on Friday night as chaotic.

“It looked like chaos, everybody looked quite afraid,” a neighbor said.

“One of my neighbors and I were sitting there, talking, watching TV and we both looked at each other and said that sounds like gunshots, more than fireworks,” Charlie Brock, a neighbor, said.

Neighbors have a message for the shooter.

“A cold callous, murdering, killing person who needs to be taken off the street right away,” Victor Floyd said.

Those living in the area say the community is close and neighbors know one another.

The deadly exchange of gunfire weighs heavily on their minds.

“The neighborhood has to participate if we want to solved problems, the community has to get on board with police,” Floyd said.

No arrests have been made, but authorities say a weapon was recovered.

An investigation remains ongoing.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore and Joe Holden contributed to this report.