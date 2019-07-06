Comments
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa (CBS) — Firefighters in Delaware County came to the rescue of a 94-year-old man who was inside of his burning home. Flames broke out Saturday morning in Radnor Township along the 300 block of Louella Avenue.
According to officials, the man’s wife was able to escape the house and call for help at a neighbor’s house.
Firefighters were able to quickly rescue the man before he was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.