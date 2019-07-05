PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to a Center City bank robbery. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. at a Santander Bank at 11th and Market Streets on Friday.
Police say the suspect entered the bank and passed a threatening note to the teller.
After fleeing with cash, the suspect was seen entering Jefferson Station at 11th and Filbert Streets.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-6 and thin, according to police.
He was last seen wearing a white striped long-sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants, a red baseball hat and large eyeglasses with clear frames, police say.
Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about the suspect, contact police at 215-418-4000.