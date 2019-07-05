Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a tale of two street signs for the Godmother of Soul. One had Patti LaBelle’s named spelled correctly, and another not so much.
Here’s a look at the sign that Miss Patti held at the Wawa Welcome America festivities, when the city renamed a portion of Broad Street in her honor. It’s spelled correctly.
Portion Of Center City Street Officially Renamed Patti LaBelle Way
But the story doesn’t end there. Another sign being erected on the 100 block of South Broad Street is spelled incorrectly — there is no capital “B” in LaBelle.
Officials say they are now working on getting the sign fixed.