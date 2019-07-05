  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Patti LaBelle, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a tale of two street signs for the Godmother of Soul. One had Patti LaBelle’s named spelled correctly, and another not so much.

Here’s a look at the sign that Miss Patti held at the Wawa Welcome America festivities, when the city renamed a portion of Broad Street in her honor. It’s spelled correctly.

Portion Of Center City Street Officially Renamed Patti LaBelle Way

Credit: CBS3

But the story doesn’t end there. Another sign being erected on the 100 block of South Broad Street is spelled incorrectly — there is no capital “B” in LaBelle.

Credit: CBS3

Officials say they are now working on getting the sign fixed.

