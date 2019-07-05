



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has been suspended for 85 games by MLB for an alleged domestic violence incident. Herrera was arrested on May 27 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at an Atlantic City hotel and casino, police say.

Earlier this week, Herrera’s girlfriend dropped her complaint and the judge dismissed the case.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman, of Philadelphia, with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck after allegedly being assaulted by Herrera.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Odúbel Herrera violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Herrera violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover the remainder of the 2019 season.”

Herrera, 27, was immediately placed on administrative leave by the league. His unpaid 85-game suspension is retroactive from June 24.

He will also be ineligible to play in the postseason. Herrera has agreed to not appeal the suspension, the MLB says.

He has also agreed to an evaluation and treatment program.

The Phillies released the following statement regarding the suspension Friday:

“The Phillies fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to suspend Odubel Herrera for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence Policy. All instances of domestic violence and abuse are abhorrent and unacceptable, and we unequivocally support Baseball’s collective efforts to prevent domestic abuse. We are encouraged by Odubel’s acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately.”