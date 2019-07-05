



BEACH HAVEN, N.J. (CBS) – Forget the Shore traffic. If you’re looking to cruise leisurely into town, beginning Saturday there will be a new passenger ferry. Taking a boat trip across the lower Barnegat Bay, you can truly experience the peace and beauty of the Jersey Shore.

But this ride is much more than a pleasure cruise. It’s the new LBI Ferry.

Starting Fourth of July weekend and running every Saturday, Sunday and Monday through Labor Day, the ferry connects Beach Haven to Tuckerton.

“You’re talking about two quintessential Shore towns, you have beautiful Victorian Beach Haven, which is a seashore resort and then you have Tuckerton, which is a Pine Barrens, bay-front town,” Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce CEO Lori A. Pepenella said.

The ferry is a public private partnership that provides an alternative to heavy summer traffic on and off Long Beach Island, and it highlights the Tuckerton Seaport as well as downtown Beach Haven.

“This is terrific, this is going to really help Fantasy Island, Schooners Wharf, Bay Village, all the restaurants,” Bay Village marketing director Melissa Maschal said.

The LBI Ferry holds up to 24 passengers and every trip includes a guided tour. You can make a day trip of your ride by bringing a small cooler and your beach chairs, learn something from the tour guide and of course, relax.

“I think it’s just a wonderful experience for whoever decides to go on it,” Tuckerton Mayor Susan Marshall said, “and it allows people a quick way to get over to Beach Haven.”

Reserving a spot is just a $5 donation to the Tuckerton Seaport and standby seating is free.

For more information on the LBI Ferry, click here.