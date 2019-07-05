  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a large group of males vandalized and looted a Walgreens Pharmacy on South Street after hitting a man in the head with a bottle on Thursday. Police say the incident happened on the Fourth of July around 10:25 p.m. on the 1800 block of South Street.

Police say a large group of males entered the Walgreens and hit a 46-year-old man over the head with a bottle.

Police Shut Down 5 South Street Businesses Following Surprise Compliance Check After Rash Of Complaints Over Violence, Noise

The suspects then began to vandalize and loot the store. Police say damages to the store are estimated at $6,500.

The victim refused medical attention.

No arrests were made and police continue to investigate.

