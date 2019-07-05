Comments
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Officials say three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze at a New Castle home Friday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to a single-family home at William Penn Square in New Castle around 3:30 p.m., according to officials.
No one from the home was injured, but officials say three firefighters suffered minor injuries. Two were transported to the hospital and the other received medical treatment on scene.
The fire has been placed under control.