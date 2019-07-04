LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) – Fireworks in the food and ambiance at a local tavern, where its name stands for tradition with a twist. If you’re sailing toward West and Engleside Avenue in Long Beach Island, your eye will spy Tuckers Tavern.
It’s a place where sea creatures free fall from the ceiling and mermaids tend the bar, where you’ll see food from the land and sea that’s being made with a lot of tasty tavern and English pub personality all the while honoring sustainability.
To top it off, Tuckers Tavern offers a bird’s-eye view of the bay, it’s a place that catches your eye and most likely will have you sticking around. In fact, the name Tuckers has been around for 50 years even after it was sold in 2012 after Superstorm Sandy took most of what it is.
“The only original piece of wood in the entire building is the bar top,” an employee said. “We just kept the name Tuckers to honor that 50th year history.”
