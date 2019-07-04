  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man found part of a human leg while fishing near Graffiti Pier in Fishtown Thursday night, according to police. Police say the 27-year-old man was fishing in the Delaware River at North Delaware Avenue and Beach Street when the leg was found, just after 8 p.m.

Police say part of a right leg — from kneecap to foot — with a sneaker was found.

Man’s Body Found In Delaware River Hours After Wife’s Body Recovered, 5-Year-Old Daughter Found Alone In Car

Police are searching the area for additional remains.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s