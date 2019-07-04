



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating after two bodies were recovered from the Delaware River, near Penn’s Landing, on Thursday morning. Police say a woman’s body, in her 30’s, was recovered from the river near the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, just before 6 a.m.

Her husband’s body was later found near Lombard Circle and Columbus Boulevard, around 10:30 a.m.

Police also found the couple’s 5-year-old daughter unharmed alone in a car nearby. The girl told police she was there with her father. She did not mention being there with her mother, police say.

Family members identified the woman as 28-year-old Anjania Patterson. The man has been identified as Tim Siler.

“I never saw something like that in my life,” Brian Coffield, a witness, said. “Not like that. I feel bad for the child growing up having to know about it, hear about it.”

A neighbor of Siler says the two were a quiet couple.

“No, they didn’t barely speak to anyone on the block but they weren’t mean,” he said.

.@PhillyPolice recovered 2 bodies this morning from the Delaware River. They confirm they were husband and wife @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nWNXbB1pjj — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 4, 2019

Video from the scene shows authorities as they investigate.

Police have not released further information, but family says there was a history of domestic violence.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.