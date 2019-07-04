PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating after two bodies were recovered from the Delaware River, near Penn’s Landing, on Thursday morning. Police say a woman’s body, in her 30’s, was recovered from the river near the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, just before 6 a.m.
Her husband’s body was later found near Lombard Circle and Columbus Boulevard, around 10:30 a.m.
Police also found the couple’s 5-year-old daughter unharmed alone in a car nearby. The girl told police she was there with her father. She did not mention being there with her mother, police say.
Family members identified the woman as 28-year-old Anjania Patterson. The man has been identified as Tim Siler.
“I never saw something like that in my life,” Brian Coffield, a witness, said. “Not like that. I feel bad for the child growing up having to know about it, hear about it.”
A neighbor of Siler says the two were a quiet couple.
“No, they didn’t barely speak to anyone on the block but they weren’t mean,” he said.
Video from the scene shows authorities as they investigate.
Police have not released further information, but family says there was a history of domestic violence.
CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.