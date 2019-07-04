PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a shooting in the Roxborough section of the city. Officers say the shooting happened after two men gained access to a home on the 600 block of Walnut Lane at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was shot once in the shoulder and chest.
It is unclear if anything was stolen at this time.
The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction but they were caught on surveillance video trying to gain access to several other homes in the area prior to entering the victim’s residence.
One man is described as an African-American man, 20 to 30 years old with a close to shaved head, goatee, stocky build, wearing a hooded jacket, pants and sneakers. Police warn he is armed and dangerous.
The other suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, thin build, wearing a hooded jacket, pants, dark-colored sneakers, a possible baseball hat, and was carrying a dark-colored bag with unknown objects.
If you have any information regarding this incident contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.