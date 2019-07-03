WEATHER:Oppressive Heat, Humidity Hanging Around For Fourth Of July Holiday
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey health officials have confirmed the state’s first human case of the West Nile virus this year, the earliest it has ever been detected in state history. They say a Hunterdon County man in his 70s began showing signs of meningitis on June 21 and was hospitalized for several days.

They later confirmed he had contracted West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes that have fed on an infected bird.

The man is still recovering at home. His name and further details about the case have not been released.

Officials say 61 people in New Jersey were infected by West Nile virus last year, marking the highest number of cases ever reported in the state.

Symptoms can include flu-like illness, fever or skin rashes. Some people infected with West Nile virus are asymptomatic.

