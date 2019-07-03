Lightning Strike May Have Sparked Massive Fire At Clifton Heights Apartment, Neighbors Say





DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a raging apartment fire in Clifton Heights, Delaware County. People who live in the apartment building say they saw lightning in the sky, just before flames broke out on the 400 block of South Springfield Road, just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

A neighbor tells Eyewitness News she thinks lightning hit a metal pole near the top of the building.

“I was sitting around, like 9 o’clock last night, I heard this rumbling,” resident Courtney Cherry said. “When I looked outside, I did see a streak of lightning coming all around, and you can literally see it dragging. I’m not sure if it’s a metal pole, right here, that’s what I’m assuming. That’s what it might have hit over here to start that fire. You could hear it, it was literally shaking and making all this weird noise. That’s what made me look outside.”

Most of the top of the building is charred from the fast-moving fire.

Officials say there was some difficulty in bringing the blaze under control because the residence sits on top of a hill. Fire trucks had to maneuver through a rear alley to get to the flames.

No one was injured, but Tuesday night’s storm knocked out power for a lot of homes and businesses in the area. As of noon Wednesday, about 3,5000 had no electricity.