Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Craving a Krispy Kreme donut but don’t feel like leaving your house? You could have your donuts delivered to your door.
Krispy Kreme is now offering online ordering and delivery in 15 states. In our area, the participating store are in Collingswood, New Jersey, Bensalem and Havertown in Pennsylvania and New Castle, Delaware.
For now, the delivery menu only includes donuts by the dozens, brew boxes and bottled beverages.
Great White Shark Tracked Heading Up Jersey Shore Coast Toward Ocean City
It also requires a $7.99 minimum, plus a delivery fee.