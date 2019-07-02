PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two men who allegedly crashed into a vehicle and stole $100,000 from a man who just cashed a check in South Philadelphia. Officials say a 44-year-old man cashed a $100,000 check at a check cashing place and was driving a work van on the 2800 block of Randolph Street when a white van crashed into his vehicle around 9:35 a.m.
When he exited his vehicle to exchange information with the other driver, two Hispanic men got out of the white van and pointed a gun at him demanding the money.
One of the men grabbed the money and they fled in the white van westbound on Johnson Street.
Police have not clarified if the suspects targeted the victim because of the large amount of cash involved.
