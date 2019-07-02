



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s own Patti LaBelle received a very special honor Tuesday. A section of Broad Street is getting a “new attitude” — it’s being renamed in LaBelle’s honor.

Broad Street between Spruce and Locust is now officially known as Patti LaBelle Way.

A large crowd gathered to hear LaBelle speak, where she said it was the best day of her life since the birth of her son.

“I never thought I would feel this way, this is the best I’ve felt since I gave birth to my Zuri, my son,” LaBelle said. “It’s all this love, it’s like so much honesty. People are honest and so many people say, ‘Patti, you should have gotten it a long time ago.’ I say ‘No I shouldn’t have, I should have gotten it now, now’s my time to get it.”

Sometimes referred to as the “Godmother of Soul,” LaBelle has won two Grammy Awards. She’s now branched out from singing with a successful line of cakes and pies.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe reports.