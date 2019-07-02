  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Patti LaBelle


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s own Patti LaBelle received a very special honor Tuesday. A section of Broad Street is getting a “new attitude” — it’s being renamed in LaBelle’s honor.

Broad Street between Spruce and Locust is now officially known as Patti LaBelle Way.

Credit: CBS3

A large crowd gathered to hear LaBelle speak, where she said it was the best day of her life since the birth of her son.

“I never thought I would feel this way, this is the best I’ve felt since I gave birth to my Zuri, my son,” LaBelle said. “It’s all this love, it’s like so much honesty. People are honest and so many people say, ‘Patti, you should have gotten it a long time ago.’ I say ‘No I shouldn’t have, I should have gotten it now, now’s my time to get it.”

Sometimes referred to as the “Godmother of Soul,” LaBelle has won two Grammy Awards. She’s now branched out from singing with a successful line of cakes and pies.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe reports. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s