By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are looking for a theft suspect that tried to ram their way through the fence of an auto repair shop in North Philadelphia. Officials say the theft happened on the 4100 block of North American Street Friday night.

credit: Philadelphia Police

According to police, the suspect tried to drive a BMW SUV through a fence. When that attempt failed, he began rifling through cars.

Surveillance video caught the suspect as he went through vehicles.

If you have any information, contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3243

