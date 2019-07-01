PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Muslim leaders are calling for sanctions against Philadelphia Police officers for alleged racist comments and terroristic threats made on social media. The group gathered in Southwest Philadelphia Monday morning.
“The Majlis Ash Shura and concerned Philadelphians and Americans demand that all police officers involved in this hate speech on the internet are fired,” Iman Isa Mateen, of the Majlis Ash Shura of Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley, said.
Eyewitness News reached out to the police department for a response, but have not heard back.
72 Philadelphia Police Officers On Administrative Duty Over Alleged Racist And Violent Social Media Posts, Commissioner Says
Seventy-two police officers have been pulled off the street and placed on desk duty in response to the allegations as the investigation continues.
