By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Local TV

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Haven Nightclub in Atlantic City is closing its doors at the end of the month, Golden Nugget confirms. Senior Vice President and General Manager Tom Pohlman says they will be using Haven’s space for something that will “complement” the casino and hotel.

“We are incredibly thankful to our customers and team members who have made Haven a thriving nightlife venue since opening in 2013,” Pohlman said in a statement. “We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to place them in current open positions. We are looking to transform the Haven space into a unique amenity that will complement the property. More to come about the transformation in the future.”

The nightclub will close on July 28.

