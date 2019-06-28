Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted in several sexual assaults and robberies in the city’s Kensington section. The man is accused of offering women money in return of sexual acts and then fleeing with the money.
The alleged incidents happened during an eight-day span, from June 2 to June 10 on the 2500 block of Jasper Street.
Police say after the act, the man chokes his victims and takes his money back.
The suspect is described as a white man, 30 years of age, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, with olive skin, a muscular build, dark brown hair with a puff on top, goatee, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a heavy odor of alcohol.
If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, contact police.