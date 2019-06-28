



COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Collingswood features many restaurants where diners can have their taste buds singing, but it also features several worthwhile takeout eateries. Among those is the popular seafood chain Bobby Chez, which is often referred to as the “King of Crabcakes.”

You most likely have, but if you haven’t heard of Bobby Chez, you’ll find him and his famous jumbo lump crabcakes in a land not too far away. Now he’s got a few other locations in South Jersey, but the king dove into the tale of how his empire all began in Collingswood.

“My father had a crabcake in his restaurant years ago but back then they were called devil’s crab, they really weren’t called crabcakes,” Chez said. “So I had my restaurant Chez Robert and it was a gourmet restaurant. I lost the business and had to start over again.”

“My friend said to me, ‘Why don’t you sell your crabcakes?'” Chez added. “It was the best advice I’ve ever had.”

That advice had Chez selling over a million crabcakes and counting locally and nationally ever since, breaking out as a seafood star and doing it his way.

“Everything is partially cooked here at the store, you take it home, just turn the oven on and take it out, that’s it,” Chez said.

Chez says he doesn’t use mayonnaise or Old Bay seasoning in his crabcakes.

