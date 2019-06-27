WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – One person was injured following an overnight house fire in Willow Grove. Eyewitness cell phone video captured as flames broke out on the 1600 Block of Crestview Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fire crews arrived quickly to the scene, but the home was already engulfed in flames. Firefighters say the fire stretched from the first to the second floor and from the front to the back of the home.

Early morning fire on Crestview Avenue in Willow Grove sends one man to the hospital. The fire chief tells us he lived here alone. No other injuries, no neighboring homes damaged. Another live report at 6:30am on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/TH5E4hD4HJ — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) June 27, 2019

Eyewitnesses were stunned by the size of the fire and how fast this home went up in flames.

An older man was already out of the home when fire crews arrived. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Crews say the man was conscious and talking at the time.

It took firefighters well over an hour to get the fire under control.

No other homes were impacted or are damaged by the fire.

The cause of this fire is now under investigation.

CBS3’S Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.