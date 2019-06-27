



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors are upset after a mural honoring a fallen Philadelphia police officer was vandalized on Thursday. The mural was dedicated to Sgt. Robert Wilson in 2017.

Wilson was killed in the line of duty when he walked in on an attempted robbery at a North Philadelphia GameStop in 2015. Wilson went to the store to buy a gift for his son’s birthday.

The Philadelphia FOP is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the vandal.

“It’s sickening and disgusting that some low-life would deface the mural of hero and fallen-officer, Robert Wilson III,” said FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby. “We will never forget Rob’s bravery, courage and valor when he saved lives inside that GameStop store.”

Denise Hooks, the owner of the Strawberry Mansion building where the mural is painted, is speaking out.

“I don’t know if this is a racial slur against the police, or if it’s a slur because they want this neighborhood back, but there’s something going on around here,” Hooks said. “It’s terrible because I feel like his mother got to see this, his son got to see this, his sister has to see this and they already buried their son, their father, their brother. We loved Officer Wilson, he was a hero.”

Shaki’ra Wilson-Burroughs, the sister of officer Wilson released a statement Thursday night.

“The ignorance and disrespect shown toward police is at an all time high. Learning of the blatant disrespect that has been repeatedly shown toward my brother has resulted in an indescribable emotional reaction. In other words, WE ARE LIVID! One year ago, the DA of this city set this tone of disrespect for the city by slighting Sgt. Wilson, III by offering a backdoor plea and denying him a trial.

“If the DA, top persecutor of this city, can tarnish the efforts and life of a slain officer while backing criminals then, why should any other layman warrant any real respect and keep their memory alive? Stating this is not to take away from the shaming and defacement of Sgt. Wilson’s mural. It has enhanced the ignorance and disrespect shown toward our officers as the consequences of such are as minuscule as a slap on the wrist.

“Yes, my brother was an officer of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was also a man who put his life on the line to protect and save the lives of those in that GameStop. He lost his life and, in any capacity, that should be enough to warrant respect.”

If you know anything about this graffiti, call police.