By CBS3 Staff
WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Westfield are warning businesses of a scam involving a fake fire protection company called Metro Fire Prevention. The incidents happened during the late morning hours on June 23 in Westfield.

Authorities say a man visited two businesses in Westfield on Sunday, claiming that he was a fire protection inspector for Metro Fire Prevention. He either charged or attempted to charge the businesses for services he never performed, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 40 years old, 6-foot-2 with a heavy build. The suspect either is bald or has a crew cut, police say.

(Credit: Westfield Police Department)

According to police, the suspect is likely a former fire protection inspector because he appeared knowledgeable about fire extinguishers.

Police say he pretends to inspect and service fire extinguishers, prepares and presents businesses handwritten receipts and demands cash payments.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 908-789-4000.

