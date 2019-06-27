Instinct is back for its sophomore season this Sunday, June 30th at 9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of a successful businesswoman who attempted to prolong the lifespan of humans. Also, Dylan and Andy look to continue their adoption search, and Detective Ryan Stock (Travis Van Winkle) from Nebraska arrives to hunt for a potential serial killer.
Check out the video above for a behind-the-scenes sneak peak of Instinct season two and be sure to tune in Sunday, June 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Check your local listings for more information.