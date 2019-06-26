BREAKING:Hahnemann University Hospital To Close In September Due To Continuing Financial Losses
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester County, Local, Local TV, Phillie Phanatic


TREDYFFRIN, Pa. (CBS) – The Phillie Phanatic led Tredyffrin Township Police on a chase after “stealing” the township’s off-road vehicle. This was part of the police department’s summer kid’s camp.

credit: Tredyffrin Police Department

The Phillie Phanatic made a surprise appearance at the camp on Wednesday with some of his typical Galapagos Island shenanigans and joined in on team building activities with the campers.

The camp includes a series of police and emergency responders along with fun activities to help campers learn more about police officers and other emergency response workers from the community.

