ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, according to Atlantic County prosecutors. The shooting happened on June 15 in Atlantic City and the victim died at a Philadelphia hospital on Tuesday.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Arctic Avenue around 11:50 p.m. on June 15, where the 16-year-old gunshot victim was found. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.
The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on June 19 following an investigation. He was initially charged with attempted murder and several weapons charges.
The 16-year-old later died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia.
“Gun violence is a tragic reality in our society. However, when it effects our youth we sustain an incalculable loss of human potential. My only question is: when will someone from our community stand up enough to give a damn?” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said.
On Tuesday, the the 15-year-old was charged with murder.