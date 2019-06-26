



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a grim statistic. More than 600 people have been shot on Philadelphia’s streets so far this year. Recently, Southwest Philly has seen a noticeable surge in violence, including a graduation party shooting that killed a man and injured five others.

The increase is happening as dozens of officers are off the streets for alleged racist and violence social media posts. Police and residents in Southwest Philadelphia held a meeting Wednesday night where homeowners shared their concerns.

Just under 100 people came out for the town hall meeting. The big concern as how many officers are now on desk duty in Southwest Philly.

“These officers were called out because they violated that type of trust. I just want to know what’s going on with that,” one concerned resident said.

While 72 Philadelphia Police officers remain on desk duty, the department still has a job to do, and part of that is engaging with the community.

“An outside firm [is looking] at the posts. Although the posts may be disturbing and we’re not happy with them, officers also have a First Amendment right,” Deputy Police Commissioner Robin Wimberly said.

Police held the town hall meeting to address concerns in the Southwest community. And those who came out seem to be happy with both the city and the department’s response.

“Our police commissioner and our mayor jumped right on it. Those 72 were called out. You can’t fire them, they have to go through a process,” Southwest Philly resident Flora Vann said.

While most were satisfied with the response, there are still some who believe more needs to be done.

“We don’t want to be premature about it, but I think that they should be more transparent with their investigation — with the community. If they want the community to stick with them they have to be more transparent,” Kayzar Abdul Khadir, with Muslims For Humanity, said.

Only three police officers who are on desk duty worked in Southwest Philadelphia.