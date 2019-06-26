Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The massive cocaine bust at the Port of Philadelphia just keeps getting bigger. Customs officials have finished weighing all of the drugs and they now say the found 39,525 pounds of cocaine on a ship last week.
That’s nearly 20 tons! The drugs are worth almost $1.3 billion, making this the largest cocaine seizure in the history of Customs and Border Protection.
Crew Members Face Judge Following Historic Cocaine Bust At Philadelphia Port
Six suspects from the ship are behind bars.