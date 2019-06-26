  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia cocaine bust


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The massive cocaine bust at the Port of Philadelphia just keeps getting bigger. Customs officials have finished weighing all of the drugs and they now say the found 39,525 pounds of cocaine on a ship last week.

That’s nearly 20 tons! The drugs are worth almost $1.3 billion, making this the largest cocaine seizure in the history of Customs and Border Protection.

Philadelphia cocaine bust - massive cocaine bust

Crew Members Face Judge Following Historic Cocaine Bust At Philadelphia Port

Six suspects from the ship are behind bars.

