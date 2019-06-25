Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met through a dating app, according to police. Authorities say the sexual assault took place Monday on the 4600 block of Umbria Street in Roxborough.
Police say Michael Kaufman was arrested on the block around 7 p.m. Monday night. Police say Kaufman met the girl on a dating app called “Scale.”
Kaufman is facing a litany of charges, including rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor, among others.