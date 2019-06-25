WATCH LIVE:Officials Provide Update On South Philadelphia Refinery Explosion, Fire
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gritty surprised a 7-year-old super fan who was getting Gritty-themed prosthetic legs on Tuesday morning. Caiden O’Rourke, of Abington, is a patient at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia after he was born with a rare orthopedic condition.

He has received several customized prosthetic legs and this one he wanted to match his favorite mascot, Gritty.

Credit: CBS3

When Caiden told the hospital staff the theme he wanted, they worked their magic and got the Philadelphia Flyers mascot to deliver the Gritty-themed prosthetic leg.

He also got a Flyers jersey with his name on it.

The surprise came a week before Caiden’s 8th birthday.

