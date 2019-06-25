Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gritty surprised a 7-year-old super fan who was getting Gritty-themed prosthetic legs on Tuesday morning. Caiden O’Rourke, of Abington, is a patient at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia after he was born with a rare orthopedic condition.
He has received several customized prosthetic legs and this one he wanted to match his favorite mascot, Gritty.
When Caiden told the hospital staff the theme he wanted, they worked their magic and got the Philadelphia Flyers mascot to deliver the Gritty-themed prosthetic leg.
He also got a Flyers jersey with his name on it.
The surprise came a week before Caiden’s 8th birthday.