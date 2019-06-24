Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One woman was killed and two others were injured in a South Philadelphia triple shooting Monday night. Police say the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace.
A 42-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout her body. She was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.
A 50-year-old and a 60-year-old woman were also shot. The 50-year-old was shot once in the right thigh and is in stable condition.
The 60-year-old was shot an unknown amount of times. Her condition is not known at this time.
The triple shooting comes after a weekend that saw at least nine people get shot.