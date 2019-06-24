By CBS3 Staff
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (CBS) — A Fairless Hills woman looked out out her kitchen window Monday to see a cobra on her patio! Kathy Kehoe says she saw the highly-poisonous snake around 2 p.m. Monday when she heard birds going crazy outside, and sprung into action.

Credit: CBS3

She grabbed a shovel and killed it.

There is no word yet on where the snake came from. Animal Control experts confirmed it was a 4.5-foot Asian cobra.

