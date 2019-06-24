PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — General manager Chuck Fletcher continued to retool the Flyers Monday, locking up defenseman Travis Sanheim and pulling off a trade. The Flyers inked Sanheim, 23, to a two-year bridge extension worth $3.25 million annually.

“We are very pleased with the progress Travis has made in his young career,” said Fletcher. “He is a skilled, two-way defenseman with excellent size and mobility. He is a big part of our present and our future.”

Later in the day, Ryan Hartman was traded to the Dallas Stars for center Tyler Pitlick.

Hartman had 12 goals and 14 assists while playing 83 regular-season games last season. He played 64 games for Nashville before getting traded to Philadelphia, where he played 19 more.

BREAKING: We’ve acquired Tyler Pitlick from Dallas in exchange for Ryan Hartman. Details: https://t.co/7k8PLdi3GI pic.twitter.com/x86tNRIl4c — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 24, 2019

The 24-year-old Hartman has 42 goals and 47 assists in 245 career games over five seasons with Chicago, Nashville and Philadelphia. He was the 30th overall pick when Chicago drafted him in the first round in 2013.

Pitlick had eight goals and four assists in 47 games for Dallas, and then played in six playoff games for the Stars.

Edmonton picked Pitlick in the second round (31st overall) in the 2010 draft.

