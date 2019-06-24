Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are trying to track down a brazen robber that targeted a 7-Eleven store in Feltonville. The incident took place on June 21 around 3 a.m. at the store located on the 4700 block of N. Mascher Street.
Police say the suspect first purchased an item and then demanded money from the cashier before jumping over the counter.
The suspect was able to grab $120 before running out of the store and taking off in a minivan.
If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, contact 215-686-3243.