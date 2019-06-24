  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are trying to track down a brazen robber that targeted a 7-Eleven store in Feltonville. The incident took place on June 21 around 3 a.m. at the store located on the 4700 block of N. Mascher Street.

Police say the suspect first purchased an item and then demanded money from the cashier before jumping over the counter.

The suspect was able to grab $120 before running out of the store and taking off in a minivan.

credit: Philadelphia Police

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, contact 215-686-3243.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s