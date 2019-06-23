  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Amtrak, Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

Delaware County, Pa (CBS) — Police in Delaware County are investigating incident after they say a pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train. Officials say this happen around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Norwood Station.

According to officials the person struck was trespassing on the Amtrak tracks just south of the station.

There is no word on the person condition at this time.

No one on board of the train that was traveling from Boston to Washington D.C, were injured.

Riders can expect delays in that area as the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s