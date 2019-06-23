Comments
Delaware County, Pa (CBS) — Police in Delaware County are investigating incident after they say a pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train. Officials say this happen around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Norwood Station.
According to officials the person struck was trespassing on the Amtrak tracks just south of the station.
There is no word on the person condition at this time.
No one on board of the train that was traveling from Boston to Washington D.C, were injured.
Riders can expect delays in that area as the investigation is ongoing.
