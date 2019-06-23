PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The best way to end your Fourth of July celebrations is to watch fireworks with friends and family. With the actual holiday falling on a Thursday, firework lovers can rejoice knowing they can probably find more than one show in the area.
From the city to the shore, here are the best places to see fireworks light up the sky before, during and even after the Fourth.
Philadelphia
July 4, fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Suburbs
Abington, Montgomery County
Abington Sr. High School
900 Highland Avenue
July 4, fireworks begin at dusk
Allentown, Lehigh County
J. Birney Crum Stadium,
21st and Linden streets
July 4, fireworks at 9 p.m.
Wissahickon Middle School
500 Houston Rd
July 5, fireworks at dusk
Chesterbrook, Tredyffrin, Easttown, Chester County
Wilson Farm Park
500 Lee Rd
July 4, fireworks start at dusk
Clifton Heights, Delaware County
Clifton Heights Athletic Field
212 N. Springfield
July 4, fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m., $5 admission
Conshohocken Family-Fun Day & Fireworks, Montgomery County
Sutcliffe Park
10th Ave & Freedly St
Wednesday July 3, fireworks at 9:45pm
Enjoy a full evening of family-friendly fun in Conshohocken. Festivities include music, food, toys, activities, a karate demo and the fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Doylestown Concert & Fireworks, Bucks County
C&N Amphitheater, Central Park
425 Wells Road
July 7, event begins 7pm followed by fireworks at 9:15 pm
Easton, Northampton County
Over the Delaware River
July 14, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Exton, Chester County
Exton Park
800 E. Swedesford Rd
July 13, Activities begin at 4 p.m., followed by concert at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks
Lansdowne Independence Day Celebration, Delaware County
Penn Wood High School Field
100 Green Ave
July 4, fireworks 9 p.m.
Limerick, Montgomery County
Waltz Golf Farm
303 W Ridge Pk
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Narberth Celebration & Fireworks, Montgomery County
Narberth Park
80 Windsor Ave
July 4, 10 a.m. (fireworks at dusk)
Enjoy a day of activities in the park, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing into the night.
Southampton Independence Day Celebration, Bucks County
Klinger Middle School,
1415 2nd St Pike, Southampton, PA 18966
Fireworks will begin immediately following the 9:00 p.m evening performance of the Neighborhood Street Party Night Parade on Tuesday and Wednesday. Entry into Sesame Place will be limited five minutes prior to the start of fireworks. Time subject to change.
July 4, fireworks 9:35 p.m.
Norristown, Montgomery County
Elmwood Park
1661 Harding Blvd
July 4, fireworks at dusk following a live concert
Phoenixville
Friendship Field
Corner of Fillmore St & Franklin Ave
July 4, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Skippack, Montgomery County
Palmer Park
Between Heckler and Creamery Rds
July 4, fireworks begin at dusk
Upper Merion 4th of July Celebration, Montgomery County
Heuser Park
694 W. Beidler Beidler Road
July 4, fireworks at dusk
New Jersey
Cumberland County Fair
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
3001 Carmel Road, Millville, NJ
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Medford, NJ
Wednesday, July 3
Fireworks at dusk
100 Clinton St, Camden, NJ 08103
July 4, fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m., $10 admission
Mount Holly, NJ
Friday, July 5, fireworks following concert
4 Burt St, Bridgeton, NJ
July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
8000 Dividing Creek Rd, Millville, NJ
Saturday, July 6, the festival begins at 5:00 p.m., fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m.
Delaware
Bethany Beach
Pennsylvania Ave and Garfield Parkway
July 4, fireworks at dusk
Dover
July 4, fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
Rehoboth Beach
July 4, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Wilmington
Filbert Ave & Dover Ave, Elsmere
Saturday, July 6, fireworks at 9:05 p.m.