PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30 year tradition returned to Philadelphia this weekend. The Manayunk Arts Festival, which draws thousands every year took over Main Street on Saturday.
The art show featured more than 300 painters, sculptors and artisans from across the United States.
The festival offers visitors the chance to browse a variety of goods while reveling in a festival atmosphere full of food, music plus more fun on open streets in Manayunk.
There is even a tent specifically for emerging artists and it includes local artists new to the festival scene.
“I’ve received tons of feedback on my art in particular and I’ve seen a ton of people at other booths as well, I just think it’s really cool that we come together as a city to celebrate art ,” painter Tyler Steele said.
The festival is open again on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
