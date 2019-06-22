  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Manayunk Art Festival


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30 year tradition returned to Philadelphia this weekend. The Manayunk Arts Festival, which draws thousands every year took over Main Street on Saturday.

The art show featured more than 300 painters, sculptors and artisans from across the United States.

The festival offers visitors the chance to browse a variety of goods while reveling in a festival atmosphere full of food, music plus more fun on open streets in Manayunk.

Philadelphia Considering Dockless Bike-Share Program, But Not Everyone Is Thrilled With Idea

There is even a tent specifically for emerging artists and it includes local artists new to the festival scene.

“I’ve received tons of feedback on my art in particular and I’ve seen a ton of people at other booths as well, I just think it’s really cool that we come together as a city to celebrate art ,” painter Tyler Steele said.

The festival is open again on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information about the Manayunk Arts Festival including a festival map, click here.

