



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — Police and First Responders were on high alert Saturday morning for an active shooter drill at Conshohocken elementary school. There was law enforcement on the ground and in the air taking part in training they hope they never have to use.

The training was designed to give those involved the feeling of what it would bee like in the case of an active shooter at the school.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, that is when law enforcement swarmed the elementary school with guns drawn looking for the gunman.

Moments after arriving, First Responders rushed to the aid of several victims before the suspects is finally arrested.

About 130 people were involved in the drill.

“The purpose of the training was to test the patrol response if an active shooter had occurred at the school,” one member of law enforcement said.

Even CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore was asked to participate and press officials for more information as in a real situation.

“The value is we take what we learned in an controlled environment and integrate it in an environment we are not used to,” Conshohocken Police Sgt. Michael Conner said.

Residents in the area watched the drill take place and it helped put their minds at ease in light of recent mass shootings.

“I think it’s a good idea for them to practice what to do,” said Al Sprenker. “To an extent of there is an active shooter, it’s going to be a lot different.”

But preparation is key and authorities say they all want to be on the same page when the unthinkable ever happens.

