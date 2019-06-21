By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for the burglars who ransacked the North Camden Little League Snack Stand earlier this week.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of a truck they say was used to remove appliances from the building at Pyne Poynt Park.

Another photo shows one of the suspects making off with a freezer.

Members of the North Camden Little League say they are heartbroken. The sale of concessions helps offset costs for children who play in the league.

You can help the North Camden Little League by donating here or writing a check to the following address:

North Camden Little League
113 State Street
Camden, NJ 08102
C/O: Concession Stand Fund

