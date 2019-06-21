



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are expected to release more information about the massive cocaine bust in South Philadelphia during a news conference Friday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Coast Guard, Philadelphia Police Department, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and federal, state and local officials will hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

Eyewitness News learned Thursday that six people were charged in the $1 billion cocaine bust that took place at the Port of Philadelphia on Tuesday. The source says the new weight estimate for the cocaine is 17.5 tons and that amount can grow as authorities still weigh the drugs and continue their search of the MSC Gayane cargo ship.

The ship had last been in the Bahamas and was destined for the Netherlands before federal authorities raided it Tuesday at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal.

Federal court records obtained by CBS3 identified two of the six people in custody: Ivan Durasevic and Fonofaavae Tiasaga. Further information about the pair was not released.

Court documents outline the cocaine was apparently loaded by the bale-full onto the ship, delivered to the MSC Gayane by six separate boats in the middle of the night after leaving Peru. Court documents allege some of the men on those boats were wearing ski masks.

The drugs were then concealed in containers.

According to the complaint, Durasevic admitted his role to authorities in bringing cocaine onto the vessel after being offered $50,000 by the chief officer.

“According to Durasevic, upon leaving Peru on this current voyage, he got a call from the chief officer to come down to the deck, at which time he saw nets on the port side stern by the ship’s crane. Durasevic and approximately four other individuals, some of whom were wearing ski masks, assisted in the pushing of the nets towards Hold Seven or Eight of the vessel. The nets contained blue or black bags with handles. Two or three crew members assisted in loading the cocaine into containers. The whole process took approximately 30 to 40 minutes,” court documents say.

This was one of the largest drugs busts in U.S. history and the largest drug seizure ever for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.