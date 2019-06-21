CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — The hot air balloon festival in Chester County has been taking place for more than a decade. CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija introduces you to one person who knows their way around a hot air balloon.
Debbie Harding owns Air Ventures and has been flying hot air balloons since 1987.
Each year she coordinates the festival in Chester County and for 13 years, the event has been attracting balloon pilots from all over the country.
This includes Sanne Haarhuis, who traveled all the way from the Netherlands for the festival.
“With balloon competition, what you try to do is use the different layers of air with different wind directions to get to a specific point,” she said.
