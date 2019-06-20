KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — This week, CBS3 SummerFest heads to Chester County, and Friday just so happens to be the first day of summer. And we all know, if there’s one thing we all scream for in summer, it’s ice cream.
So Vittoria Woodill is taking us to an ice cream shop in Kennett Square where they’re serving their fair share of surprising flavors.
From the tropical to the tame to “try what?” La Michoacana Homemade Ice Cream is a stop on State Street you must try. Their ice cream flavors — like corn and avocado — will stop you in your tracks.
La Michoacana is named after a Mexican city known for its ice cream, the same place where store owner Noelia followed a push cart that would push her to open an ice cream shop.
They started off with only 10 flavors, but now they have over 100!
